Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp. Soule was headed eastbound in a white 2007 Dodge Caliber hatchback when she struck a semi truck traveling in the center lane.

Soule was declared dead on the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi truck driver, identified as Tracy Knowles of Puyallup, was injured in the crash and taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment.

Washington State Patrol troopers say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.