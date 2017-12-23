Seattle police investigate jewelry store smash-and-grab

Seattle police are investigating after robbers smashed display cases and took valuable items from Ben Bridge Jeweler in downtown Seattle.



KOMO-TV reports the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday.



Witnesses said several people entered the store and smashed display cases with hammers and took the items inside the cases. The suspects fled before police arrived.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Seattle Police.



This is the fourth reported smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in the Seattle area since August.



