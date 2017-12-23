Pocatello officer fatally shoots suspect in armed standoff

A Pocatello police officer fatally shot a suspect who officials say confronted law enforcement with a firearm.



KIDK-TV reports that police were called to a home in Pocatello at about 7:40 p.m. Friday.



Bannock County Sheriff's deputies and police officers responded to a report of a man with multiple weapons.



During the standoff, shots were fired and the suspect was killed. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.



The Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the standoff on Homer Driver was shot and killed by a Pocatello police officer.



Members of the East Idaho Shooting Team are now investigating the incident.



