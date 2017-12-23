Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

Update: Spokane Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that an arrest has been made following a days-long manhunt around Spokane's lower south hill. Police say 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was arrested Friday night in the northtown area of Spokane, but could not give details about where the arrest took place.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department thanked everyone who worked to bring Carpenter into custody, as well as the Spokane community for their help. He said the people of Spokane should feel safer Saturday now that Carpenter is in custody in the Spokane County Jail.

O'Brien says that the investigation remains ongoing.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest Saturday afternoon.

Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments Tuesday. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way.

On the night of the shooting Spokane Police spent hours on the scene searching for the shooting suspect. They used K9s and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter, but could not locate the suspect. Police later released a sketch of the person of interest that they were looking for.

Now it appears the search for that suspect has come to an end.

Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available Saturday. As we learn more we will update this story.