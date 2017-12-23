Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -

The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.
  
CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organization on Saturday, a day after he was suspended by the board. Also on Saturday, President Josh Randle and Chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.
  
The organization announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group's leadership to step down.
  
The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them Thursday. Haskell said he made "a mistake of words."
  
Haskell's resignation is effective immediately, while Randle and Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with a leadership transition.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:20 PM EST2017-12-23 17:20:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

  • Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-23 05:44:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

  • Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-23 22:35:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail

    Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-12-23 23:10:40 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northwestern Idaho man will spend the holidays behind bars as he awaits sentencing for a series of charges stemming from a brawl with police earlier this year.    The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Brandon L. Anderson was fined and sentenced to 180 days in jail earlier this month for a driving under the influence charge in 2016.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northwestern Idaho man will spend the holidays behind bars as he awaits sentencing for a series of charges stemming from a brawl with police earlier this year.    The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Brandon L. Anderson was fined and sentenced to 180 days in jail earlier this month for a driving under the influence charge in 2016.

    >>

  • Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement

    Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:03 PM EST2017-12-23 23:03:12 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.    Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.    Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

    >>

  • Spokane man proposes to girlfriend on Ice Ribbon

    Spokane man proposes to girlfriend on Ice Ribbon

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-23 22:55:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday was a special day for one couple to start the holiday weekend. On Facebook live, we streamed a proposal on Spokane's Ice Ribbon. Molly Oakley and Taylor Crowther have been dating for over a year. They met in Colorado and are back in Spokane for Christmas break.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday was a special day for one couple to start the holiday weekend. On Facebook live, we streamed a proposal on Spokane's Ice Ribbon. Molly Oakley and Taylor Crowther have been dating for over a year. They met in Colorado and are back in Spokane for Christmas break.

    >>
    •   