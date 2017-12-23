Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99

Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99Posted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...>>
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.>>
Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins,>>
Three firefighters taken to hospital after fire, fight in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that three firefighters have been taken to the hospital. One with minor burns and the other two with injuries after being punched in the face by a man outside a home on N. Winston. Please avoid the area for the next few hours.>>
Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped last month from a work crew in central California is back in custody. The Fresno Bee reports police arrested 27-year-old Corey Hughes on Thursday at a home in Stockton. Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered.>>
Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northwestern Idaho man will spend the holidays behind bars as he awaits sentencing for a series of charges stemming from a brawl with police earlier this year. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Brandon L. Anderson was fined and sentenced to 180 days in jail earlier this month for a driving under the influence charge in 2016.>>
Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife. Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?">>
Spokane man proposes to girlfriend on Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday was a special day for one couple to start the holiday weekend. On Facebook live, we streamed a proposal on Spokane's Ice Ribbon. Molly Oakley and Taylor Crowther have been dating for over a year. They met in Colorado and are back in Spokane for Christmas break.>>
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.>>
Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls
GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police have a new mystery to solve: Who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled? The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public's help in figuring out the backstory behind the handwritten letter. Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944, and was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter.>>
Police: Man arrested for fake bomb threat at Chicago airport
CHICAGO (AP) - A 34-year-old California man has been charged after authorities say he told an airline employee at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport there was a bomb in his carry-on bag. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police found no bomb and charged Otis Evans of San Diego with felony disorderly conduct.>>
Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies
NEW YORK (AP) - The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer. Edward Snowden in a video message Friday unveiled a new phone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering.>>
Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The animator who helped design Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd has died. Bob Givens was 99 years old. Daughter Mariana Givens says her father died Dec. 14 in Burbank, California from acute respiratory failure. Bob Givens started working for Walt Disney Studios right out of high school and later joined what would become Warner Bros. His version of Bugs Bunny debuted in 1940.>>
Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives. CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organization on Saturday, a day after he was suspended by the board.>>
One more thing to ask Alexa: Where's Santa on Christmas Eve?
DENVER (AP) - Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated computer service, is enlisting in the military-run program that takes phone calls from children asking when Santa will arrive on Christmas Eve. NORAD Tracks Santa will go live on Sunday with 1,500 volunteers answering calls at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.>>
