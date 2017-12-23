Spokane man proposes to girlfriend on Ice Ribbon

Friday was a special day for one couple to start the holiday weekend. On Facebook live, we streamed a proposal on Spokane's Ice Ribbon.

Molly Oakley and Taylor Crowther have been dating for over a year. They met in Colorado and are back in Spokane for Christmas break.

Crowther proposed to Oakley after dating for over a year. He gathered friends and family after planning the proposal with Oakley's mother. Oakley of course said yes after he proposed and couldn't be more excited.

They are planning on having their wedding during Bloomsday weekend because they love Bloomsday so much!