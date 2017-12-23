Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail

A northwestern Idaho man will spend the holidays behind bars as he awaits sentencing for a series of charges stemming from a brawl with police earlier this year.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Brandon L. Anderson was fined and sentenced to 180 days in jail earlier this month for a driving under the influence charge in 2016.



Authorities say the Rathdrum man was driving in tight circles on a highway, forcing other motorists off the road. He fled from police but was later arrested.



Authorities say police issued arrest warrants after he failed to appear in court. Authorities say he fought with police as they attempted to arrest him last summer.



Anderson told the court that he was OK with staying in custody as jail has helped him become sober.



Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

