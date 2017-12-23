Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera

Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on cameraPosted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...>>
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.>>
Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins,>>
Homeowner charged with assault after fighting crews responding Spokane to house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a fire in the 6600 North block of WInston Drive. Fire crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a residential structure fire. Initial details from fire dispatch described a residence on fire with people trapped inside.>>
Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife. Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?">>
Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. “'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property. "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...>>
Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons
SPOKANE, Wash. - A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard.>>
Iceland's Yule Cat will help you appreciate Christmas socks
Iceland's Yule Cat will help you appreciate Christmas socks
When I was growing up, getting socks as a Christmas gift was just about the biggest travesty in the world. As I grew older. I realized cool socks are actually a great gift and have completely reversed my stance on socks for Christmas. If I'd grown up in Iceland though, my opinion of Christmas socks would have been very different as a young boy. That's because Iceland is home to the Jólakötturinn, or Yule Cat, the giant cat who eats children who haven't received new c...
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees. U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled Saturday for the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service after they urged him to halt the ban on refugees from some mostly Muslim countries.>>
Homeowner charged with assault after fighting crews responding Spokane to house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a fire in the 6600 North block of WInston Drive. Fire crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a residential structure fire. Initial details from fire dispatch described a residence on fire with people trapped inside.>>
Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northwestern Idaho man will spend the holidays behind bars as he awaits sentencing for a series of charges stemming from a brawl with police earlier this year. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Brandon L. Anderson was fined and sentenced to 180 days in jail earlier this month for a driving under the influence charge in 2016.>>
Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife. Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?">>
Spokane man proposes to girlfriend on Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday was a special day for one couple to start the holiday weekend. On Facebook live, we streamed a proposal on Spokane's Ice Ribbon. Molly Oakley and Taylor Crowther have been dating for over a year. They met in Colorado and are back in Spokane for Christmas break.>>
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.>>
Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls
GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police have a new mystery to solve: Who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled? The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public's help in figuring out the backstory behind the handwritten letter. Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944, and was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter.>>
