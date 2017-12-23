Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard. The man was wearing a dark blue Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt and a muti-colored stocking cap.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the suspect should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2017-20252292

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:20 PM EST2017-12-23 17:20:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

  • Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-23 05:44:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

  • Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-23 22:35:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera

    Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-24 02:20:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. “'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property.  "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. “'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property.  "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons

    Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:16 PM EST2017-12-24 02:16:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard.

    >>

  • Iceland's Yule Cat will help you appreciate Christmas socks

    Iceland's Yule Cat will help you appreciate Christmas socks

    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:37 PM EST2017-12-24 01:37:27 GMT
    When I was growing up, getting socks as a Christmas gift was just about the biggest travesty in the world. As I grew older. I realized cool socks are actually a great gift and have completely reversed my stance on socks for Christmas. If I'd grown up in Iceland though, my opinion of Christmas socks would have been very different as a young boy. That's because Iceland is home to the Jólakötturinn, or Yule Cat, the giant cat who eats children who haven't received new c...>>
    When I was growing up, getting socks as a Christmas gift was just about the biggest travesty in the world. As I grew older. I realized cool socks are actually a great gift and have completely reversed my stance on socks for Christmas. If I'd grown up in Iceland though, my opinion of Christmas socks would have been very different as a young boy. That's because Iceland is home to the Jólakötturinn, or Yule Cat, the giant cat who eats children who haven't received new c...>>
    •   