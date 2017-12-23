Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons

A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard. The man was wearing a dark blue Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt and a muti-colored stocking cap.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the suspect should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2017-20252292