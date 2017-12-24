Fire and police rescue woman from submerged vehicle

Caldwell Fire and Rescue saved a woman after her vehicle entered a channel of Indian Creek and became submerged.

The Idaho Statesman reports the woman was driving on East Cleveland Boulevard on Saturday and at 8:28 a.m. she left the road and went down an embankment that led to the creek.

Caldwell Fire and Rescue says slick conditions caused the car to leave the road.

The woman was shoulder-deep in water when rescuers reached her.

The rescue took about 15 minutes.

She was transported to a medical facility with unknown injuries and symptoms of hypothermia. Her name was not released.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

