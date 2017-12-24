Fire and police rescue woman from submerged vehicle

Fire and police rescue woman from submerged vehiclePosted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.
Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. "'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property. "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.
Homeowner charged with assault after fighting crews responding Spokane to house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a fire in the 6600 North block of WInston Drive. Fire crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a residential structure fire. Initial details from fire dispatch described a residence on fire with people trapped inside.
Spokane police investigating bank robbery inside Albertsons
SPOKANE, Wash. - A little before 4 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located inside Albertsons in the 6500 block of N. Nevada. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard.
Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years' Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. "I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others," she said. The problem isn't the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins,
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas."
Judge's partial lifting of Trump ban gives refugees hope
SEATTLE (AP) - After hearing heartbreaking stories of refugees who have struggled to reconnect with their families and listening to the plight of others who strive to leave dangerous situations, a federal judge said he would try to issue a ruling on a motion to block a Trump administration ban on refugees before Christmas.
Post Falls Police reunite woman with lost cash, bank card thank to good Samaritan
POST FALLS, Idaho - An anonymous good Samaritan is making the holidays a little brighter for one Post Falls woman. Post Falls Police report that Officer Flood responded to the department Saturday for a found property call. The man, who did not want to be named, told the officer that he recently purchased a purse at Wal-Mart as a gift for his daughter.
Moscow Police search for tire thief caught on camera
MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle and a man caught on surveillance video stealing tires from a local shop. Surveillance video posted on the city's Facebook page Sunday is not the best quality, but you can see a car pull up and stop, get out of the car and take four new tires from Meineke Car Care at 970 N. Main St.
Shoppers spending more may make a merry season for retailers
NEW YORK (AP) - Shoppers who are feeling good about the economy and spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best holiday season in several years. That's good news for retailers, some of which have had few reasons to be merry. But there's no question that stores need to keep adapting to how people shop as spending moves online.
Adviser: Trump confident in FBI director despite attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) - A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy. Marc Short tells "Fox News Sunday" the president is "very pleased" with Director Chris Wray and "the changes that are taking place."
Texas man dies retrieving packages left on car roof
WACO, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas man was struck and killed by a car as he retrieved a package that he had accidentally left on the roof of his car after a late-night shopping trip. Waco police say the 59-year-old man died at the scene of the accident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man may have left items on the roof while packing up in the parking lot.
4 confirmed dead in small plane crash in Florida
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - Officials say four people have been confirmed dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Florida. Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement that a total of four fatalities had been confirmed in the crash Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport. Mann said that when fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, the plane was already fully engulfed in flames.
For 62nd year, NORAD takes calls from kids awaiting Santa
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) - Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels. NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Sunday at Peterson Air Force Base. It's the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.
Fire and police rescue woman from submerged vehicle
date 2017-12-24

Fire and police rescue woman from submerged vehicle

CALDWELL, Idaho - Caldwell Fire and Rescue saved a woman after her vehicle entered a channel of Indian Creek and became submerged. The Idaho Statesman reports the woman was driving on East Cleveland Boulevard on Saturday and at 8:28 a.m. she left the road and went down an embankment that led to the creek.
CALDWELL, Idaho - Caldwell Fire and Rescue saved a woman after her vehicle entered a channel of Indian Creek and became submerged. The Idaho Statesman reports the woman was driving on East Cleveland Boulevard on Saturday and at 8:28 a.m. she left the road and went down an embankment that led to the creek.>>