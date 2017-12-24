4 confirmed dead in small plane crash in Florida

Officials say four people have been confirmed dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Florida.



Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement that a total of four fatalities had been confirmed in the crash Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport.



Mann said that when fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, the plane was already fully engulfed in flames.



In a separate statement, the sheriff's office said the plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off from the airport.



The sheriff's office said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at the end of a runway. The statement said the crash was "likely related to the fog."



The names of the victims were not released, pending notification of next of kin.



Bartow is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

