Texas man dies retrieving packages left on car roof - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Texas man dies retrieving packages left on car roof

Posted: Updated:
WACO, Texas -

Police say a Texas man was struck and killed by a car as he retrieved a package that he had accidentally left on the roof of his car after a late-night shopping trip.
  
Waco police say the 59-year-old man died at the scene of the accident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
  
Police say the man may have left items on the roof while packing up in the parking lot.
  
A package flew from the roof into the traffic lane as he pulled out of the parking lot. Police say he stopped his car and walked into the roadway to retrieve the item when a passing car struck him.
  
Police have not released his name pending notification of his family.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:20 PM EST2017-12-23 17:20:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

  • Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera

    Spokane homeowner catches illegal dumpers on camera

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-24 02:20:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. “'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property.  "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. Ben Anderson recently moved to the North Town neighborhood in North Spokane. “'it's been a pretty quiet neighborhood haven't had anything really happen since moving in until this." Ben was at work and got a notification on his phone. He watched as two men pulled up in a white Chevy Astro van and started to unload their trash on to his property.  "Three wheels, a mattress and a bag of garbage super random and two of the wheels , ...

    >>

  • Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-23 22:35:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf

    PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf

    Sunday, December 24 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-12-24 20:01:56 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie.  Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas." 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie.  Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas." 

    >>

  • Judge's partial lifting of Trump ban gives refugees hope

    Judge's partial lifting of Trump ban gives refugees hope

    Sunday, December 24 2017 3:11 PM EST2017-12-24 20:11:21 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - After hearing heartbreaking stories of refugees who have struggled to reconnect with their families and listening to the plight of others who strive to leave dangerous situations, a federal judge said he would try to issue a ruling on a motion to block a Trump administration ban on refugees before Christmas.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - After hearing heartbreaking stories of refugees who have struggled to reconnect with their families and listening to the plight of others who strive to leave dangerous situations, a federal judge said he would try to issue a ruling on a motion to block a Trump administration ban on refugees before Christmas.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police reunite woman with lost cash, bank card thank to good Samaritan

    Post Falls Police reunite woman with lost cash, bank card thank to good Samaritan

    Sunday, December 24 2017 2:38 PM EST2017-12-24 19:38:10 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - An anonymous good Samaritan is making the holidays a little brighter for one Post Falls woman.  Post Falls Police report that Officer Flood responded to the department Saturday for a found property call. The man, who did not want to be named, told the officer that he recently purchased a purse at Wal-Mart as a gift for his daughter.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - An anonymous good Samaritan is making the holidays a little brighter for one Post Falls woman.  Post Falls Police report that Officer Flood responded to the department Saturday for a found property call. The man, who did not want to be named, told the officer that he recently purchased a purse at Wal-Mart as a gift for his daughter.

    >>
    •   