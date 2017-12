The City of Moscow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle and a man caught on surveillance video stealing tires from a local shop.

Surveillance video posted on the city's Facebook page Sunday is not the best quality, but you can see a car pull up and stop, get out of the car and take four new tires from Meineke Car Care at 970 N. Main St. The stolen tires were Hankook brand Icept W616, size 225/45r/17T.

The City says there was an issue with the camera. But if you recognize the man or the vehicle you're asked to contact Officer Joe Knickerbocker at Moscow Police. His number is 208-882-2677. or email jknickerbocker@ci.moscow.id.us.