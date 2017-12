An anonymous good Samaritan is making the holidays a little brighter for one Post Falls woman.

Post Falls Police report that Officer Flood responded to the department Saturday for a found property call. The man, who did not want to be named, told the officer that he recently purchased a purse at Wal-Mart as a gift for his daughter. Before he wrapped it, the man checked the purse's pockets and found $900 in cash and a bank card. The man then brought the cash and the bank card to the Post Falls Police Department in hopes that they could be returned to their rightful owner.

Officer Flood recognized the name on the card as a woman who recently reported she had lost money at Wal-Mart and that the money was the only money she had. Officer Flood tracked down the woman in hospice care in Coeur d'Alene. The officer was able to go to Coeur d'Alene and give the cash and card back to the woman directly.

Police say the woman was very emotional and grateful to the honest man who found it, and for the efforts of Officer Flood to track her down.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, Post Falls police expressed their thanks to the man who found the money.

"Thank you to this kind citizen for allowing us to return these items and make someone's Christmas a little brighter. You are appreciated and you make us proud to serve you."