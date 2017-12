A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie.

Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas."

In true elf on the shelf fashion, the elven Charlie can be seen getting into trouble in all sorts of ways. He's decorating the tree with toilet paper in one photo and drinking syrup straight out of the bottle in another. (Buddy the Elf would be proud).

Burke says it's not the first time she's dressed Charlie up for the holidays. Back in October, she posted a series of Halloween photos of Charlie.

We did a “Charlie’s Halloweek” during the week of Halloween and all of our family and friend’s kept saying “PLEASE do a 12 Days of Christmas!” So we put an “Elf on the Shelf” spin on it!" Burke wrote in an email.

You can see all of Charlie's antics in the slideshow above. And the final photo will be posted on Burke's Facebook page, here, on Christmas.