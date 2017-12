If you're not in the holiday spirit quite yet, this short video is sure to help.

Kenna Hermanson, posted the video on her Facebook Thursday. She and about 10 other students at Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan, pitched in to buy the school's dedicated custodian, Brian Junk, a Christmas gift.

In her Facebook post, Hermanson describes Junk as, "One of the sweetest people I know," and thanks the janitor for "always putting a smile on everyone's face." One of her friends in the video tells Junk thank you for "always going above and beyond for us," before handing him the gift.

"You guys are going to make me cry," Junk says.

He rips open the gift to reveal a new pair of work boots.

"Man, oh mighty, I need some really bad."

Now the video has gone viral for all the right reasons. It's been shared thousands of times and viewed more than 100,000 times since it was posted Thursday.