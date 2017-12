A six-hour standoff with an armed man ended in an arrest on Christmas Eve in Mountlake Terrace.



The Everett Daily Herald reports the man's father awoke around 2 a.m. Sunday to find his son pointing a bolt-action rifle at his head.



Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen says the 40-year-old son pulled the trigger. The gun clicked, but didn't fire.



No one else was home. The father calmed his son down, and around 4 a.m. he told his son he was going to the store. Instead, he went to the police station.



A SWAT team went to the house and for six hours, they tried to convince the man to come out.



The man went out a back door around 10:15 a.m. He was arrested for investigation of domestic violence first-degree assault.



Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

