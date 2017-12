A woman in North Idaho is trying to prevent another family's Christmas from being ruined, but she needs your help.

Dori Cooper says she was driving down Ramsey in Coeur d'Alene, when a truck pulled out from Canfield onto Ramsey and dropped a package onto the road. Cooper says she stopped and picked it up, but by then, the truck was long gone.

She says there's no name on it, but clearly someone will be missing this gift when they realize it's gone.

"It's definitely of a high value," she explained. "And wherever they were going, they were probably very excited to give this to someone."

It was dark outside, but Cooper says the real owners should be able to tell her what color the truck was, and what the present is.

If this gift belongs to you, the best way to reach Cooper is through Facebook -- just send her a message through her page: https://www.facebook.com/dori.cooper.9

If you're not on Facebook and the gift belongs to you, you can contact our newsroom, at (509) 448-4656.