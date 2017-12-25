Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years

A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.

Someone found Pilot after a fall wildfire in Northern California. He was burned and battered, but alive. And then the Thompsons got the call they never expected, "The first thing my husband says to me is, 'you're going to go get him, right?' [laughs] and I'm like 'yeah yeah'," said Jenn Thompson.

The Thompsons say for all pilot's been through, he's doing pretty well.