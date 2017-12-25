Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children

Posted: Updated:
NORFOLK, Va. -

For many families, a visit with Santa Claus is on the holiday to-do list.  But for some, it’s not always easy.

That’s why the MacArthur Center brought “Signing Santa” to the mall.

Camron Ellis couldn’t contain his joy.  It’s his third time visiting Signing Santa, but you wouldn’t know that by watching him.

“He’s just like any other little boy, very rambunctious,” said Temekka Ellis, Camron’s mother.

At five years old, he’s already discovered a love for music, even with cochlear implants.

Temekka said, “He is actually classified as severe hearing loss.  He was born that way.”

She’s not surprised by her son’s excitement.  “He has the ability to hear it as well as sign,” said Temekka.

Today, Camron joined other deaf and hard-of-hearing kids from across Hampton Roads to meet Signing Santa.

“It’s an opportunity for him to be around other children that are hearing impaired or deaf,” said Temekka.

It’s an annual event for Denise Becker, who’s been teaching sign language for 30 years and is currently teaching Camron.  She said, “You need to treat them just like any other child.  They’re just children that have a hearing problem.”

She loves watching the kids form a community and their joy.

Becker said, “It’s the camaraderie to know that there’s other people like you and other families share the same needs as you.”

“Talking Hands,” a group of signing students from Lakeland High School also performed, proving the holiday spirit is for everyone to share.

“It brings me pure joy to see him here with his peers,” Temekka said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman finds lost present that fell from truck

    Woman finds lost present that fell from truck

    Monday, December 25 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-25 05:16:18 GMT
    The wrapping paper covering the lost present.The wrapping paper covering the lost present.

    A woman in North Idaho is trying to prevent another family's Christmas from being ruined, but she needs your help to do it.

    >>

    A woman in North Idaho is trying to prevent another family's Christmas from being ruined, but she needs your help to do it.

    >>

  • High school students' gift for janitor goes viral

    High school students' gift for janitor goes viral

    Sunday, December 24 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-12-24 22:29:54 GMT

    GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - If you're not in the holiday spirit quite yet, this short video is sure to help. Kenna Hermanson, posted the video on her Facebook Thursday. She and about 10 other students at Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan, pitched in to buy the school's dedicated custodian, Brian Junk, a Christmas gift.  Kenna Hermanson

    >>

    GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - If you're not in the holiday spirit quite yet, this short video is sure to help. Kenna Hermanson, posted the video on her Facebook Thursday. She and about 10 other students at Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan, pitched in to buy the school's dedicated custodian, Brian Junk, a Christmas gift.  Kenna Hermanson

    >>

  • Spokane woman warns of phone scams after receiving one

    Spokane woman warns of phone scams after receiving one

    Sunday, December 24 2017 9:31 PM EST2017-12-25 02:31:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A front desk manager at the Tiki Lodge was just doing what she does everyday, but then she got a strange call on Saturday that raised a few red flags. Christina Stangel says the call sounded legitimate, and the callers told her they were with Avista Utilities. They said that an immediate payment was needed or they were going to shut off power to the business in the next 45 minutes. “I was very worried,” she says. That’s because it was so cold out...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A front desk manager at the Tiki Lodge was just doing what she does everyday, but then she got a strange call on Saturday that raised a few red flags. Christina Stangel says the call sounded legitimate, and the callers told her they were with Avista Utilities. They said that an immediate payment was needed or they were going to shut off power to the business in the next 45 minutes. “I was very worried,” she says. That’s because it was so cold out...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oklahoma City Police bring Christmas to family that would have gone without

    Oklahoma City Police bring Christmas to family that would have gone without

    Monday, December 25 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-25 21:06:36 GMT

    A family celebrating a Christmas they won't forget after police get together to put gifts under the tree. Sophia Reed moved her family to an Oklahoma City apartment using the last of her funds, including Christmas money. "What little Christmas money we had you know to pay my security deposit for here," Reed said. Then last week, she called police in a moment of panic when her 13-year-old son Diauris disappeared.

    >>

    A family celebrating a Christmas they won't forget after police get together to put gifts under the tree. Sophia Reed moved her family to an Oklahoma City apartment using the last of her funds, including Christmas money. "What little Christmas money we had you know to pay my security deposit for here," Reed said. Then last week, she called police in a moment of panic when her 13-year-old son Diauris disappeared.

    >>

  • Christmas dinner food safety tips

    Christmas dinner food safety tips

    Monday, December 25 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-25 20:41:07 GMT

    Many of us are preparing a large holiday spread for our friends and family today, but you don't want to serve up a stomach ache! The non-profit group 'Stop Foodborne Illness' has some helpful tips for providing a delicious and safe meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145-degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making eggnog or other treats.

    >>

    Many of us are preparing a large holiday spread for our friends and family today, but you don't want to serve up a stomach ache! The non-profit group 'Stop Foodborne Illness' has some helpful tips for providing a delicious and safe meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145-degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making eggnog or other treats.

    >>

  • Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children

    Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children

    Monday, December 25 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-12-25 19:55:03 GMT

    For many families, a visit with Santa Claus is on the holiday to-do list.  But for some, it’s not always easy. That’s why the MacArthur Center brought “Signing Santa” to the mall. Camron Ellis couldn’t contain his joy.  It’s his third time visiting Signing Santa, but you wouldn’t know that by watching him. “He’s just like any other little boy, very rambunctious,” said Temekka Ellis, Camron’s mother.

    >>

    For many families, a visit with Santa Claus is on the holiday to-do list.  But for some, it’s not always easy. That’s why the MacArthur Center brought “Signing Santa” to the mall. Camron Ellis couldn’t contain his joy.  It’s his third time visiting Signing Santa, but you wouldn’t know that by watching him. “He’s just like any other little boy, very rambunctious,” said Temekka Ellis, Camron’s mother.

    >>
    •   