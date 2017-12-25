Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children

Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired childrenPosted: Updated:
Woman finds lost present that fell from truck
A woman in North Idaho is trying to prevent another family's Christmas from being ruined, but she needs your help to do it.>>
High school students' gift for janitor goes viral
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - If you're not in the holiday spirit quite yet, this short video is sure to help. Kenna Hermanson, posted the video on her Facebook Thursday. She and about 10 other students at Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan, pitched in to buy the school's dedicated custodian, Brian Junk, a Christmas gift. Kenna Hermanson>>
Spokane woman warns of phone scams after receiving one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A front desk manager at the Tiki Lodge was just doing what she does everyday, but then she got a strange call on Saturday that raised a few red flags. Christina Stangel says the call sounded legitimate, and the callers told her they were with Avista Utilities. They said that an immediate payment was needed or they were going to shut off power to the business in the next 45 minutes. “I was very worried,” she says. That’s because it was so cold out...>>
Oklahoma City boy reported missing was planning Christmas surprise for mom
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A single mom in Oklahoma City reported her 13-year-old son missing last week, but it turned out her son was planning something special. Single mom Sophia Reed recently moved her family to Oklahoma City, and used the last of her savings, including Christmas money, to pay the security deposit on a new apartment.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas.">>
Post Falls Police reunite woman with lost cash, bank card thank to good Samaritan
POST FALLS, Idaho - An anonymous good Samaritan is making the holidays a little brighter for one Post Falls woman. Post Falls Police report that Officer Flood responded to the department Saturday for a found property call. The man, who did not want to be named, told the officer that he recently purchased a purse at Wal-Mart as a gift for his daughter.>>
Oklahoma City Police bring Christmas to family that would have gone without
A family celebrating a Christmas they won't forget after police get together to put gifts under the tree. Sophia Reed moved her family to an Oklahoma City apartment using the last of her funds, including Christmas money. "What little Christmas money we had you know to pay my security deposit for here," Reed said. Then last week, she called police in a moment of panic when her 13-year-old son Diauris disappeared.>>
Christmas dinner food safety tips
Many of us are preparing a large holiday spread for our friends and family today, but you don't want to serve up a stomach ache! The non-profit group 'Stop Foodborne Illness' has some helpful tips for providing a delicious and safe meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145-degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making eggnog or other treats.>>
Santa pays special visit to deaf and hearing-impaired children
For many families, a visit with Santa Claus is on the holiday to-do list. But for some, it’s not always easy. That’s why the MacArthur Center brought “Signing Santa” to the mall. Camron Ellis couldn’t contain his joy. It’s his third time visiting Signing Santa, but you wouldn’t know that by watching him. “He’s just like any other little boy, very rambunctious,” said Temekka Ellis, Camron’s mother.>>
Santa Claus delivers a special surprise to one South Carolina teacher: an engagement ring
A South Carolina teacher received an unexpected surprise from Santa earlier this week...a marriage proposal! Traci Thompson, a science teacher at Rainbow Lake Middle School in Chesnee, was shocked when Santa arrived during a school assembly and dropped to one knee. The jolly old elf turned out to be her boyfriend, Chris Garrett, in disguise. "I'm really excited. I'm happy. She's the girl, the girl of my dreams. Everything I want," Garrett said.>>
Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years
A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.>>
Cousins' Christmas card makes its yearly trip through mail
(AP) - In 1941 Lois Margaret Frandsen of Dannebrog sent a Christmas card to her cousin, Janice "Neicie" Hansen, who was living at a military base with her new husband in Spokane, Washington. The card pictured a Scottish man in a kilt. It said, "Merry Christmas to all. That goes double." In 1942 Hansen sent the card back to Frandsen. In 1943 Frandsen sent it back to Hansen. Back and forth it went, year after year.>>
Woman finds lost present that fell from truck
A woman in North Idaho is trying to prevent another family's Christmas from being ruined, but she needs your help to do it.>>
Spokane woman warns of phone scams after receiving one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A front desk manager at the Tiki Lodge was just doing what she does everyday, but then she got a strange call on Saturday that raised a few red flags. Christina Stangel says the call sounded legitimate, and the callers told her they were with Avista Utilities. They said that an immediate payment was needed or they were going to shut off power to the business in the next 45 minutes. “I was very worried,” she says. That’s because it was so cold out...>>
Raja the cat returned to family 3 years later
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Raja the cat once was lost, but now is found - three years later. On Tuesday, a man brought a stray cat to a shelter in Georgetown, Delaware, run by the Brandywine Valley chapter of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Staffers there found the cat's microchip, and through some sleuthing connected 6-year-old Raja to his owners, the Tuttle family.>>
No one hurt in Soap Lake drive-by shooting, one in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with Ephrata Police Department, responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 140 block of Adrian Avenue, Lakeview area of Soap Lake at approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning. No one was injured. Later in the morning a vehicle with three occupants, one of them a minor, was pulled over.>>
