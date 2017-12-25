Christmas dinner food safety tips

Many of us are preparing a large holiday spread for our friends and family today, but you don't want to serve up a stomach ache!

The non-profit group 'Stop Foodborne Illness' has some helpful tips for providing a delicious and safe meal!

First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145-degrees.

Always use pasteurized eggs when making eggnog or other treats.

After the meal is over, get any leftovers back in the refrigerator within two hours, and if no one has eaten that turkey leg after three to four days, throw it away.