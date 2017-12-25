Business owner, community help make Christmas possible for kids

A Spokane business owner says the community stepped up once again to make Christmas happen for the less fortunate.

Holly Burke, who owns Pigtails Mercantile on the South Hill, was on a mission to make sure every child had a gift to open on Christmas Day. She gathered donations at her store, and said that if someone needed a gift, they could come on Friday and Saturday to get something.

She says the community came through. Businesses donated what they could and even some kids donated their own toys to the cause.

“It’s indescribable,” she says. “Now I think I know what it means when people cry for joy.”

Then on Saturday, as she was about to close for the day, she received a phone call from someone saying they were on their way.

“That precious little girl was the last one in,” Holly says.

That little girl got a house that was actually donated by another a little girl.

“It was so worth it,” Holly says. “The smile on her face - it was incredible. It couldn't have been better.”

For Holly, she set one wanting to make someone’s Christmas magical. She says together, they were able to achieve that.

“All I did was provide the place,” she says. “It's about the beauty and giving in our community because I couldn't have done it alone.”