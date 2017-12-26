Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan

Posted: Updated:
PALM BEACH, Fla. -

President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.
  
Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate  has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare."
  
Much of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.
  
Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn't get it through the Senate.
  
Trump his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police

    Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:55 AM EST2017-12-26 15:55:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off. 

    >>

  • Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:20 PM EST2017-12-23 17:20:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.

    >>

  • Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years

    Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years

    Monday, December 25 2017 1:55 PM EST2017-12-25 18:55:28 GMT

    A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.

    >>

    A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police

    Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:55 AM EST2017-12-26 15:55:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off. 

    >>

  • US home prices surged 6.2 percent from a year ago

    US home prices surged 6.2 percent from a year ago

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:26 AM EST2017-12-26 14:26:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON - U.S. home prices climbed a robust 6.2 percent from a year ago, amid strong demand from would-be buyers and a shrinking supply of properties for sale. Standard & Poor's is reporting that its SP CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index stood a solid 6 percent in October above its previous 2006 peak. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - U.S. home prices climbed a robust 6.2 percent from a year ago, amid strong demand from would-be buyers and a shrinking supply of properties for sale. Standard & Poor's is reporting that its SP CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index stood a solid 6 percent in October above its previous 2006 peak. 

    >>

  • Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-12-26 14:22:45 GMT

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

    >>

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

    >>
    •   