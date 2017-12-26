Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billionPosted: Updated:
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years
A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas.">>
Spokane woman warns of phone scams after receiving one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A front desk manager at the Tiki Lodge was just doing what she does everyday, but then she got a strange call on Saturday that raised a few red flags. Christina Stangel says the call sounded legitimate, and the callers told her they were with Avista Utilities. They said that an immediate payment was needed or they were going to shut off power to the business in the next 45 minutes. “I was very worried,” she says. That’s because it was so cold out...>>
High school students' gift for janitor goes viral
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - If you're not in the holiday spirit quite yet, this short video is sure to help. Kenna Hermanson, posted the video on her Facebook Thursday. She and about 10 other students at Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan, pitched in to buy the school's dedicated custodian, Brian Junk, a Christmas gift. Kenna Hermanson>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
US home prices surged 6.2 percent from a year ago
WASHINGTON - U.S. home prices climbed a robust 6.2 percent from a year ago, amid strong demand from would-be buyers and a shrinking supply of properties for sale. Standard & Poor's is reporting that its SP CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index stood a solid 6 percent in October above its previous 2006 peak.>>
Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.>>
Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan
PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country. Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.">>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 25th.>>
North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim
(AP) - A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence. The North's U.N. ambassador in charge of U.S.-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere.">>
Business owner, community help make Christmas possible for kids
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane business owner says the community stepped up once again to make Christmas happen for the less fortunate. Holly Burke, who owns Pigtails Mercantile on the South Hill, was on a mission to make sure every child had a gift to open on Christmas Day. She gathered donations at her store, and said that if someone needed a gift, they could come on Friday and Saturday to get something. She says the community came through. Businesses donated what they could and even so...>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas.">>
Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin
(AP) - The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The box was found Saturday at the home of Mnuchin's neighbor in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The LAPD bomb squad responded to the package, which police say was marked as being from "the American people.">>
Oklahoma City Police bring Christmas to family that would have gone without
A family celebrating a Christmas they won't forget after police get together to put gifts under the tree. Sophia Reed moved her family to an Oklahoma City apartment using the last of her funds, including Christmas money. "What little Christmas money we had you know to pay my security deposit for here," Reed said. Then last week, she called police in a moment of panic when her 13-year-old son Diauris disappeared.>>
