Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police identified

UPDATE:

The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity and the cause of death of the man who died as the result of an incident at the intersection of Sharp and Madison in Spokane, WA on December 26, 2017.

Name: Joshua P. Spottedhorse

Age: 36 Years

Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds

Manner: Homicide



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.

Spokane Police were able to find the suspect near Sharp and Madison. The suspect tried to leave the location in a car, but officers blocked the suspect in. The suspect then took off on foot and officers pursued. Chief Meidl says at some point during the pursuit, the officers shot and killed the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still under investigation, so details are limited.

The suspect has not been identified, and Meidl believes there are no other suspects outstanding.

The officers involved are being interviewed. Chief Meidl says one officer fired their weapon and body camera footage will be made available at a later date.

The area around Sharp and Madison is closed

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.

There is a heavy police presence in north central Spokane near Sharp and Madison.

Spokane Police and firefighters are on scene.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports someone has been shot. At this time, it is unconfirmed who fired shots.

Sharp Avenue is blocked off while first responders give medical attention to someone in the street.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene working to confirm information. Check back for updates.