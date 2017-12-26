Thieves use stolen car to smash into Bellevue gun shop and steal 40-50 guns

Thieves rammed their car into a Bellevue gun shop early Tuesday morning to steal dozens of guns.

Police say the thieves used a stolen silver Honda Accord to smash into West Coast Armory at around 3:00 a.m. Then three men got out and stole 40-50 handguns. The thieves left in the same car.

Police say a similar incident happened back in 2016, but they do no believe the incidents are related.

The suspects are still on the loose.