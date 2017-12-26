Hour-old newborn baby abandoned at Florida rest stop

Sheriff's deputies say good timing likely saved a newborn's life after he was abandoned at a Florida rest stop. Authorities in Marion County received the call about the baby early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the hour-old newborn was left by his mother inside of a women's bathroom. Moments later an out of town couple found him and called 9-1-1.

"It could have been horrible! It was cold, it was damp, it's on a cement floor-- there's no telling how long he could have made it. Thank god for those folks," Lieutenant Todd Spicher said.

The infant was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities are investigating at this time.