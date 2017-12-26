Hour-old newborn baby abandoned at Florida rest stopPosted: Updated:
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.>>
Hour-old newborn baby abandoned at Florida rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies say good timing likely saved a newborn's life after he was abandoned at a Florida rest stop. Authorities in Marion County received the call about the baby early Saturday morning. According to reports, the hour-old newborn was left by his mother inside of a women's bathroom. Moments later an out of town couple found him and called 9-1-1.>>
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas.">>
Cat returns home after being lost for 10 years
A purrfect ending to a decade-long mystery of a missing cat. The Thompson's cat, Pilot, vanished from his northern California home 10 years ago. Now he's back with his family, the Thompsons, in a new home, over 12-hundred miles away from where he disappeared. Pilot's family moved after they couldn't find him, settling near Denver, Colorado, thinking they'd never see him again. But fate had other ideas.>>
Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania
(AP) - A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history.>>
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
(AP) - Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers. Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school. Macfarlane never knew his father. Robinson was adopted.>>
Fruitcake package temporarily halts Seattle ferry service
(AP) - Authorities say a wrapped present that turned out to be a fruitcake temporarily halted service at a Seattle ferry terminal while police investigated. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino says troopers were notified Tuesday that a suspicious package was found beneath a Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area. Fortino says the package was deemed suspicious because it was unmarked and was the only gift under the tree.>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
Hour-old newborn baby abandoned at Florida rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies say good timing likely saved a newborn's life after he was abandoned at a Florida rest stop. Authorities in Marion County received the call about the baby early Saturday morning. According to reports, the hour-old newborn was left by his mother inside of a women's bathroom. Moments later an out of town couple found him and called 9-1-1.>>
Thieves use stolen car to smash into Bellevue gun shop and steal 40-50 guns
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Thieves rammed their car into a Bellevue gun shop early Tuesday morning to steal dozens of guns. Police say the thieves used a stolen silver Honda Accord to smash into West Coast Armory at around 3:00 a.m. Then three men got out and stole 40-50 handguns. The thieves left in the same car. Police say a similar incident happened back in 2016, but they do no believe the incidents are related.>>
US home prices surged 6.2 percent from a year ago
WASHINGTON - U.S. home prices climbed a robust 6.2 percent from a year ago, amid strong demand from would-be buyers and a shrinking supply of properties for sale. Standard & Poor's is reporting that its SP CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index stood a solid 6 percent in October above its previous 2006 peak.>>
Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.>>
Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan
PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country. Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.">>
