Renter dispute "could have been motive" for South Hill Shooting, according to court documents
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.>>
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
(AP) - Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers. Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school. Macfarlane never knew his father. Robinson was adopted.>>
Hour-old newborn baby abandoned at Florida rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies say good timing likely saved a newborn's life after he was abandoned at a Florida rest stop. Authorities in Marion County received the call about the baby early Saturday morning. According to reports, the hour-old newborn was left by his mother inside of a women's bathroom. Moments later an out of town couple found him and called 9-1-1.>>
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley mom turns 6-month-old son into real-life elf on the shelf
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is embracing the spirit of the holidays with the help of her 6-month-old son, Charlie. Kaley Burke has turned little Charlie into a real-life "elf on the shelf," for a series of photos posted to her social media pages. There will be 12 photos in all with the final photo falling on Christmas day, in celebration of the "12 days of Christmas.">>
Postal worker to be arraigned in slayings of 2 colleagues
(AP) - A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder. Municipal court records listed no attorney for 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, ahead of his Wednesday arraignment. Police say Stewart was naked during both attacks.>>
In the heart of Trump Country, his base's faith is unshaken
(AP) - Almost a year into the administration of billionaire-turned-politician Donald Trump, his approval ratings are dismal, his legislative victories have been minimal, and the Twitter storms and controversies still seem never-ending. Despite it all, in a place that's come to be known as the symbolic heart of Trump's white working-class base, he remains profoundly popular.>>
Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA with unauthorized person
(AP) - A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board. KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport. Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.>>
Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials
(AP) - The U.S. Treasury Department has issued sanctions against two officials it describes as "key leaders of North Korea's unlawful weapons programs." The sanctions against Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol block them from any property or interests in property within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit them from transactions with American citizens. Treasury says the men are senior officials in North Korea's Munitions Industry Department.>>
North Idaho Community Rallies Around Family Of Car Crash Victim
Twenty-seven years old and full of life. Pictures of Anna Draper show a smile and her trademark “peace sign” up. “She was just an amazing person,” Jesse Weeks said. Weeks shared many memorable experiences with Anna; he was one of her best friends. “She could hang with the boys but all the girls also loved her, she was just an overall amazing person,” he said. But her life was cut short the week before Christmas.>>
Firefighters battle blaze at Auburn apartment building
(AP) - Authorities say everyone has been accounted for in a fire that significantly damaged a building housing residents and businesses in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. Valley Regional Fire Authority says firefighters were called to reports of flames coming from a dryer Tuesday afternoon at the Heritage Building in downtown Auburn.>>
Car stolen on Christmas, suspect called Spokane County deputies himself
A man was arrested on Christmas after deputies said he stole a car from an apartment complex. The theft victims said the car was a gift, so they could get to their jobs. According to court documents, 29-year-old Ryan C. Lynch called deputies to report that a man named "John" was trying to sell him a stolen car. Deputies write that they recovered video of Lynch being the one in possession of the stolen car just "25 minutes after the theft occurred.">>
Hockey players take advantage of Manito Park’s frozen pond
SPOKANE, Wash. - With no major warm-up in site, hockey players in Spokane are taking advantage of the frozen pond at Manito Park. “I say if it’s winter you have a couple of choices,” said Chris Houglum. “Sit inside and stay warm, or get outside and embrace the weather whatever that is.” Houglum was one of the dozens of people practicing their slap shots since the pond froze this winter. “People show up at a pond where it’s frozen over,”>>
Renter dispute “could have been motive” for South Hill Shooting, according to court documents
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dispute between an alleged shooters father and the manager of the apartment complex he lives in could have been the motive for a shooting rampage in Spokane last Tuesday, according to court documents. Twenty-three-year-old Anne Carpenter is facing First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder charges for her alleged involvement at the Westview Manor apartment shooting on the Lower South Hill Dec. 19th.>>
Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania
(AP) - A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history.>>
