Hockey players take advantage of Manito Park’s frozen pond

With no major warm-up in site, hockey players in Spokane are taking advantage of the frozen pond at Manito Park.

“I say if it’s winter you have a couple of choices,” said Chris Houglum. “Sit inside and stay warm, or get outside and embrace the weather whatever that is.”

Houglum was one of the dozens of people practicing their slap shots since the pond froze this winter.

“People show up at a pond where it’s frozen over,” said Houglum. “It’s not too competitive, we just get out and have some fun.”