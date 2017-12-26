Car stolen on Christmas, suspect called Spokane County deputies himself

A man was arrested on Christmas after deputies said he stole a car from an apartment complex. The theft victims said the car was a gift, so they could get to their jobs.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Ryan C. Lynch called deputies to report that a man named "John" was trying to sell him a stolen car. Deputies write that they recovered video of Lynch being the one in possession of the stolen car just "25 minutes after the theft occurred." They also said Lynch's story had multiple "inconsistencies." He is now charged with stealing the vehicle.

The car was stolen right outside of Allie Burrow's apartment. She said the 2000 Pontiac Grand AM was a present from her parents.

"It didn't feel like Christmas at all yesterday," she said.

Allie said she was hopeful Christmas 2017 would be the best holiday yet. She said the car was a surprise for her and her boyfriend. She said they were eager to get dependable transportation to get them to their jobs.

"It literally happened in the blink of an eye," she said of the theft.

Just hours after the couple received the gift, it was gone.

"I was immediately in tears," Allie said. "It's just hard when all your hard work gets ripped out from right in front of you."

Deputies ended up recovering the car in Fairfield. They arrested Lynch who made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. Allie said the car was trashed.

"He stole the places, ripped out fuses," she said. "He trashed the inside of it, for the 12 hours he had my car."