Firefighters battle blaze at Auburn apartment building

(AP) - Authorities say everyone has been accounted for in a fire that significantly damaged a building housing residents and businesses in the Seattle suburb of Auburn.



Valley Regional Fire Authority says firefighters were called to reports of flames coming from a dryer Tuesday afternoon at the Heritage Building in downtown Auburn.



Fire officials say when crews arrived they found heavy flames in the attic that were shooting through the roof and that ceilings were beginning to collapse.



Fire officials say one person was rescued from the building and another was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.



A spokeswoman for MS Property Management, which rents apartments in the building, says there are more than 35 units in the building.



It wasn't immediately known how many people were displaced or how many businesses were damaged.

