4 Ohio teens charged with murder in death of man hit by sandbag

4 Ohio teens charged with murder in death of man hit by sandbag

 Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass.
  
The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.
  
Twenty-two-year-old Marquise Byrd died Friday at a hospital. The Warren, Michigan, man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling south on Interstate 75 in Toledo when a sandbag smashed through the windshield Dec. 19.
  
The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Byrd died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
  
Police and a prosecutor have said the teens threw other objects from the overpass that night.

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

    Twenty-seven years old and full of life. Pictures of Anna Draper show a smile and her trademark “peace sign” up. “She was just an amazing person,” Jesse Weeks said. Weeks shared many memorable experiences with Anna; he was one of her best friends. “She could hang with the boys but all the girls also loved her, she was just an overall amazing person,” he said. But her life was cut short the week before Christmas.

    A sheriff's officer who threw off his gear and dived into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old Utah boy on Christmas Day refused to be labeled a hero on Tuesday. The officer, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson, responded to the frozen pond in New Harmony, in the southern part of the state, after the boy's friend called for help late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

    COCOA, Fla. - A Florida told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash. An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges. 

    TOLEDO, Ohio - Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass. The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.  

