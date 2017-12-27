Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband

A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested last week after deputies say she shot her husband.

Sharon Allard was booked into Okanogan County Jail for 1st Degree Attempted Murder after shooting her husband, Daniel Allard, after an argument, according the Sheriff Frank Rogers.

Rogers told iFiberone News the couple were arguing when Daniel went downstairs. Rogers says Sharon called her husband back upstairs and shot him once.

Sharon and another person in the home called 911.

Daniel was flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane where he underwent surgery, but later died.

Charges against Allard have been upgraded to 1st Degree Murder.