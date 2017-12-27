WATCH: The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
PHOTO/Video: Youtube/BBC News PHOTO/Video: Youtube/BBC News
KHQ.com -

Chocolate Rain. Gangnam Style. Dramatic Chipmunk. 

All videos worthy of being on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest videos of all time on YouTube (please, don't make that a thing. Ever.). But to get on that list, you have to be one of the best videos of the year, and YouTube just released their Top 10 Videos of 2017. 

*Warning: Some of the videos may contain graphic language. 

Here's the list: 

10.) Children Interrupt BBC News

9.) Animated Short Film 'In a Heartbeat'

8.) History of the Entire World, I Guess

7. A Bad Lip Reading of Inauguration Day

6. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

5. Ed Sheeran Does Carpool Karaoke

4. 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist on America's Got Talent

3. Dude Perfect's Ping Pong Trick Shots 3

2. Kyle Hanagami Choreography Does Ed Sheeran's Shape of You


1. Until We Become Dust From 'The Mask Singer 2'




 

  Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-27 15:15:42 GMT

    >>

    >>

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:15 PM EST2017-12-27 19:15:51 GMT

    >>

    >>

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:45 AM EST2017-12-27 06:45:32 GMT

    >>

    >>
  Spokane drivers praise City for snow response plan

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:39 PM EST2017-12-28 01:39:02 GMT
    >>

    >>

  Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:36 PM EST2017-12-28 01:36:19 GMT

    >>

    >>

  Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-27 23:08:26 GMT

    >>

    >>
