WATCH: The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017

Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.>>
Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.>>
Utah officer punches through frozen pond, dives in to rescue 8-year-old boy
A sheriff's officer who threw off his gear and dived into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old Utah boy on Christmas Day refused to be labeled a hero on Tuesday. The officer, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson, responded to the frozen pond in New Harmony, in the southern part of the state, after the boy's friend called for help late Monday afternoon, authorities said.>>
North Idaho Community Rallies Around Family Of Car Crash Victim
Twenty-seven years old and full of life. Pictures of Anna Draper show a smile and her trademark “peace sign” up. “She was just an amazing person,” Jesse Weeks said. Weeks shared many memorable experiences with Anna; he was one of her best friends. “She could hang with the boys but all the girls also loved her, she was just an overall amazing person,” he said. But her life was cut short the week before Christmas.>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA with unauthorized person
(AP) - A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board. KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport. Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.>>
Spokane drivers praise City for snow response plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane embraces for its second snowstorm of the winter, drivers KHQ spoke with are giving the City’s snow response plan two thumbs up. “So far, especially in our neighborhood, I think they've been doing a good job,” said Lynne Lacey, who lives in North Spokane. “In previous years we'd have to dig ourselves out because plows would come by and plow us in, but this year there's been no issue which has been nice.”>>
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup. Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her six-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit that the family purchased at their local Claire's. So, the Barrington mom, who works for Deaton Law Firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.>>
Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides
(AP) - Power has been largely restored at Disneyland after an outage at the Southern California theme park forced some guests to be escorted off stopped rides. Park spokeswoman Suzi Brown says a transformer problem caused the outage in the Toontown and Fantasyland areas around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. She says about 12 rides were affected but that no one was hurt.>>
WATCH: The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017
KHQ.COM - Chocolate Rain. Gangnam Style. Dramatic Chipmunk. All videos worthy of being on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest videos of all time on YouTube (please, don't make that a thing. Ever.). But to get on that list, you have to be one of the best videos of the year, and YouTube just released their Top 10 Videos of 2017. Here's the list:>>
Connecticut woman accused of trying to snort cocaine in police station
LEDYARD, Conn. - A woman has been accused of trying to snort cocaine inside a Connecticut police station while waiting to be booked on unrelated charges.>>
Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.>>
A cougar in your luggage? Hunting carcass found at airport
LAS VEGAS - Police say a hunter's trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage. No crime was committed because the man had a hunting tag. But police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Transportation Security Administration agents held the man at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday to confirm the validity of the Utah hunting tag.>>
Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.>>
Florida man says he punched ATM for giving too much cash
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash. An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.>>
4 Ohio teens charged with murder in death of man hit by sandbag
TOLEDO, Ohio - Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass. The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.>>
