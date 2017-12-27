WATCH: The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017

Chocolate Rain . Gangnam Style. Dramatic Chipmunk.

All videos worthy of being on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest videos of all time on YouTube (please, don't make that a thing. Ever.). But to get on that list, you have to be one of the best videos of the year, and YouTube just released their Top 10 Videos of 2017.

*Warning: Some of the videos may contain graphic language.

Here's the list:

10.) Children Interrupt BBC News

9.) Animated Short Film 'In a Heartbeat'

8.) History of the Entire World, I Guess

7. A Bad Lip Reading of Inauguration Day

6. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

5. Ed Sheeran Does Carpool Karaoke

4. 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist on America's Got Talent

3. Dude Perfect's Ping Pong Trick Shots 3

2. Kyle Hanagami Choreography Does Ed Sheeran's Shape of You



1. Until We Become Dust From 'The Mask Singer 2'







