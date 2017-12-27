Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) - A resourceful Pennsylvania wildlife conservation officer has helped to engineer a daring prison escape.

A snowy owl that had become trapped in barbed wire in a perimeter fence at the Smithfield prison in Huntingdon was rescued on Christmas Day.

Pennsylvania Game Commission officer Amanda Isett used a crate, a net and an Army blanket to coax the bird out.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the owl escaped with only some minor skin tears and a few missing feathers. The owl is being treated at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda, near Penn State University.

The juvenile male owl is expected to make a full recovery and will be released once its feathers grow back.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) - For one suburban New York family, Christmas Eve is turning into a tradition of very special deliveries.

Newsday says Stony Brook residents Jacki and Josh Grossman had their second son on Sunday, four years after their first son arrived.

Baby Elliott and older brother Oliver were delivered at Stony Brook University Hospital by Dr. Phil Schoenfeld. The doctor has worked Christmas Eve at the hospital for the past 17 years.

Jacki Grossman says she "couldn't feel more blessed" than to have her boys share such a special day. She says, "It must have been meant to be."

Oliver says he doesn't mind sharing his birthday with his new brother. His mother says he ran around the hospital spreading the news.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.

An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.

Florida Today reports surveillance video captured Oleksik pummeling the touch screen.

An arrest report says that Oleksik told a bank manager he was angry that the machine was giving him too much money and he didn't know what to do because he was in a hurry for work. He apologized for causing damage.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Oleksik.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who tried and failed to rob an Ohio convenience store with a fake gun made from pieces of furniture has been charged with robbery.

Akron police say the man walked into a local Circle K store Monday afternoon waving what appeared to be a rifle and demanding cash. An employee realized the rifle was a fake and confronted the man with the help of three customers.

The man tried to flee but was subdued and detained by the people in the store until police arrived. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in municipal court Wednesday.

Police say the man had a pole, a fake scope, a spring and two table legs fastened together to look like a rifle.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a hunter's trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage.

No crime was committed because the man had a hunting tag. But police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Transportation Security Administration agents held the man at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday to confirm the validity of the Utah hunting tag.

His name and where he was headed weren't released.

Airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery says the man ended up shipping the cougar carcass home, not on the airplane.

Gordon says it's not a crime to transport legally possessed game on an airline flight. But he says airlines can refuse to transport certain items.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WRAL) COLUMBIA, S.C. - ?South Carolina officials say a computer glitch mistakenly left some people playing a holiday game with what looked like winning tickets.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says its computer vendor Intralot had a programming error on Christmas Day. The problem means that more people playing the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play terminal-generated game won the top prize of $500 than should have been allowed.

People holding winning tickets say they got error messages when trying to claim their prizes.

Lottery officials say they're reviewing the problem.

In a statement posted to their website, state lottery officials said they took action after learning about the issue.

"As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation," officials said in a written statement. "Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error."

Officials said customers who purchased a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Monday between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. should retain it until after the lottery probe into the malfunction has concluded."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A Florida man has been accused of misusing the emergency telephone system after he allegedly called 911 to gripe about being served tiny clams at a local seafood restaurant.

Nelson Agosto of Stuart, in the southeast region of the state, was arrested Dec. 18 after he allegedly made the 911 calls from Crabby's Seafood Shack.

"He was complaining that the clams he was eating were so small. He didn't want to pay for them," Sgt. Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department told TCPalm.

It all started because the 51-year-old Agosto was on his lunch break and "dying to eat some clams," according to The Smoking Gun.

Agosto told the website he was disappointed that the restaurant wanted to charge him $12 for a plate of tiny clams that had "nothing in the shell."

When restaurant staff refused to give Agosto a refund, he allegedly called 911 hoping an officer would help resolve what he perceived to be a gross miscarriage of justice.

Instead, the dispatcher told Agosto he needed to call the non-emergency line, according to Orlando station WFTV.

"You need to call that number. This is 911, for emergencies," the dispatcher said. "Hang up and call that number and they will help you."

A short time later, Agosto called back griping that nobody was answering the non-emergency line and that he still needed an officer to arrive on the scene.

The dispatcher calmly explained the line was working and instructed Agosto to call that number instead of 911.

By the way, an officer did show up at the restaurant, but just to serve Agosto a notice to appear in court for one count of misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

"It was an arrest, but the officer did not take the guy to jail," Bossio told TCPalm.

Agosto is due in court Jan. 11, but there's no telling if he may clam up once in front of a judge.

He did tell The Smoking Gun he did not intend to misuse the emergency system.

"I didn't know the rules for 911," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were forced to evacuate into the chilly night Tuesday after a bagel got a little too toasty.

Airport officials evacuated Terminal 2 of the St. Louis airport because an employee burned a bagel at a restaurant in the terminal about 6 p.m., according to local news station KMOV.

Temporary partial evacuation in T2 out of an abundance of caution after alarm detected smoke near a restaurant. ARFF responded. Evacuation

Travelers had to wait outside in 11-degree cold, but they were kept there for less than 10 minutes. When the evacuation was lifted, travelers had to go through security checkpoints a second time, according to Jacob Long, a Boston-based news anchor who was at the airport.

Long said there were "hundreds" of travelers walking on the tarmac beneath jet bridges as they were evacuated. In a series of tweets, Long said that many people and airport officials were confused about what was going on.

"We're all outside in the freezing cold walking under the jet bridges," Long tweeted. "No idea where we are going or why. Hundreds of passengers."

Long was amused when he learned why the airport was evacuated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oklahoma City, OK - He came. He saw. He stole an ungodly amount of beef jerky.

Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who allegedly purloined over $400 in beef jerky from a convenience store earlier this month.

"You read that correctly ... beef jerky," the police department said in a statement on its Facebook page Thursday. "Investigators hope that with surveillance photos this good, it won't take long to identify this meat bandit."

In the surveillance photos, the suspected thief wears a black Adidas sweatshirt and blue jeans.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect carried the pilfered jerky out of the store without being caught or, well, why he stole that much jerky in the first place.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(BBC) A boy in Russia's Far East was surprised to receive his military call-up papers this week - in particular because he's only seven years old.

Sasha Gumenyuk received the letter from the recruitment office in the city of Ussuriysk, telling him to show up at his local draft office to prepare for a year of square-bashing, the UssurMedia news site reports.

Local media reported earlier that another two seven-year-olds had also received letters, but the military authorities are adamant that only one primary schoolboy was involved.

"The children's hospital made a mistake in the list of young men born in 2001 that it sent us, confusing 2010 for 2001 in this case," the recruitment office told RIA Novosti news agency.

It reassured the young man that he did not have to present himself for service, and "won't be punished for non-appearance", especially as the letter was more about preparations for the draft rather than immediate call-up.

The boy's family took the news in their stride by posting the letter on Instagram, where it has become something of a meme. "Ussuriysk means getting your call-up papers aged seven!" reads one popular version.

"We'll turn up as ordered, as we don't want to be taken for draft-dodgers," Sasha's proud grandfather noted. He also made it clear that the online posting was not intended to humiliate anyone. "It was just a laugh," he told Ren TV.

Little Sasha regrets that he will have to disappoint the army again. "I have just one dream - to join the police, not to be a soldier," he told the Mash Telegram channel.

But one online commentator reminds him that the "police won't take him until he's done his military service".

