Spokane drivers praise City for snow response plan
Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.>>
Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.>>
Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion
(AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is dead after running from Spokane Police early Tuesday morning. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says his officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says witnesses followed the suspect and at some point the suspect fired a shot. Witnesses following the suspect then backed off.>>
4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm
(AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.>>
Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president
(AP) - Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The social media site suspended James Allsup Monday, saying the university student espousing far-right views violated its terms of use.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th.>>
Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children
(AP) - An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province. Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8. No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.>>
4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm
(AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.>>
NYC's lone polar bear is euthanized; he had kidney failure
(AP) - New York City's only polar bear has been euthanized at the Bronx Zoo. Officials say the 26-year-old animal was suffering from acute kidney failure. The Wildlife Conservation Society announced Wednesday that Tundra was euthanized Saturday at the Bronx Zoo. He was born there in 1991. The organization says Tundra had chronic kidney disease and progressive arthritis that worsened despite treatment.>>
Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion
(AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.>>
Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president
(AP) - Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The social media site suspended James Allsup Monday, saying the university student espousing far-right views violated its terms of use.>>
Texas authorities nab murder suspect with cigarette butt
(AP) - A breakthrough in a long-stalled murder case in Baytown, Texas, has come in the form of a discarded cigarette butt. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that Byron Lloyd Collins was picked up by authorities last week at the same complex where 50-year-old Natalia Shal was discovered slain on May 8, 2016. Crime scene DNA didn't initially match anything in police databases.>>
Property thief leaves footprints in the snow; victim plans to follow them
SPOKANE, Wash. - A property thief messed with the wrong person after leaving a trail in North Spokane. Christopher Knapp lives in a neighborhood near Whitworth University. He says he returned home from Christmas vacation only to find a Christmas projector light missing. “Whoever took them, my kids love them. They're not expensive and worth a whole lot, but they were important to our family,” said Knapp.>>
Spokane drivers praise City for snow response plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane embraces for its second snowstorm of the winter, drivers KHQ spoke with are giving the City’s snow response plan two thumbs up. “So far, especially in our neighborhood, I think they've been doing a good job,” said Lynne Lacey, who lives in North Spokane. “In previous years we'd have to dig ourselves out because plows would come by and plow us in, but this year there's been no issue which has been nice.”>>
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup. Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her six-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit that the family purchased at their local Claire's. So, the Barrington mom, who works for Deaton Law Firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.>>
