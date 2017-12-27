Property thief leaves footprints in the snow; victim plans to follow them

A property thief messed with the wrong person after leaving a trail in North Spokane.

Christopher Knapp lives in a neighborhood near Whitworth University. He says he returned home from Christmas vacation only to find a Christmas projector light missing.

“Whoever took them, my kids love them. They're not expensive and worth a whole lot, but they were important to our family,” said Knapp. “We don't have a lot of Christmas lights and we'd love to have them returned. That would be nice if they were dropped off here.”

Knapp took his frustration to Facebook and made this post on a crime watch page:

“To the scum that decided to steal our Christmas projectors on our first night back in town- We have two young Boys that had to wake up to seeing footprints in the snow and their favorite lights ....just gone, You should be straight up ashamed of yourself. Thank you for making my wife and kids feel invaded. I am following your friggin' footprints tonight and if I find you.......God help you

( I live in the whitworth area so people be safe and watch your stuff.)”

KHQ caught up with Knapp and asked if he planned on following through with tracking the suspect.

“I'm following the footprints tonight,” said Knapp. “It probably won't amount to anything, but I'm in the mood to do it so I'm going to follow the footprints tonight.”

The crime happened near Whitworth Drive and Hawthorne Road sometime in the middle of the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have any information that could help police or Knapp, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.