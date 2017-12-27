Property thief leaves footprints in the snow; victim plans to fo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Property thief leaves footprints in the snow; victim plans to follow them

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A property thief messed with the wrong person after leaving a trail in North Spokane.

Christopher Knapp lives in a neighborhood near Whitworth University. He says he returned home from Christmas vacation only to find a Christmas projector light missing.

“Whoever took them, my kids love them. They're not expensive and worth a whole lot, but they were important to our family,” said Knapp. “We don't have a lot of Christmas lights and we'd love to have them returned. That would be nice if they were dropped off here.”

Knapp took his frustration to Facebook and made this post on a crime watch page:

To the scum that decided to steal our Christmas projectors on our first night back in town- We have two young Boys that had to wake up to seeing footprints in the snow and their favorite lights ....just gone, You should be straight up ashamed of yourself. Thank you for making my wife and kids feel invaded. I am following your friggin' footprints tonight and if I find you.......God help you
( I live in the whitworth area so people be safe and watch your stuff.)”

KHQ caught up with Knapp and asked if he planned on following through with tracking the suspect.

I'm following the footprints tonight,” said Knapp. “It probably won't amount to anything, but I'm in the mood to do it so I'm going to follow the footprints tonight.”

The crime happened near Whitworth Drive and Hawthorne Road sometime in the middle of the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have any information that could help police or Knapp, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband

    Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:15 PM EST2017-12-27 19:15:51 GMT

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.

    >>

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.  Sharon Allard was booked into Okanogan County Jail for 1st Degree Attempted Murder after shooting her husband, Daniel Allard, after an argument, according the Sheriff Frank Rogers. 

    >>

  • Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

    Man accused of beating, injecting pregnant woman with meth

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-27 15:15:42 GMT

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

    >>

    CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.  News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. 

    >>

  • Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion

    Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-28 04:57:18 GMT

    (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

    >>

    (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-12-27 22:49:52 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 27th.

    >>

  • Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children

    Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-28 05:44:49 GMT

    (AP) - An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province. Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8. No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.

    >>

    (AP) - An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province. Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8. No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.

    >>

  • 4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm

    4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-28 05:20:34 GMT

    (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.

    >>

    (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.

    >>
    •   