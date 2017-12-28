TV news anchor dies while on way to stepfather's funeral

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Amanda Davis, a morning news anchor for CBS 46 in Atlanta unexpectedly passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke. She was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on her way to Texas for the burial of her stepdad, who passed away earlier this month, when the medical emergency occurred and she was taken to the hospital.



Her last tweet was a photo of flowers a friend of hers had given her after the passing of her stepdad. "Thanks to my GF Debbie Turman for the lovely flowers as I grieve over the loss of my Pops. His funeral is the 27th"

Thanks to my GF Debbie Turman for the lovely flowers as I? grieve over the loss of my Pops??. His funeral is the 27th pic.twitter.com/TrZT3wxcZA — Amanda Davis (@AmandaCBS46) December 20, 2017

Davis joined CBS46 as a morning anchor in January. The Emmy-winning journalist spent 26 years at WAGA-TV, currently a Fox affiliate. Following a DUI-related arrest in 2012, she retired from that station a few months later. She aired a three-part series in 2016 on CBS46 about her battle with alcoholism.



The CBS news team gave a heartfelt goodbye to Amanda on air this morning:

The @cbs46 Morning News team gives a heartfelt goodbye to #AmandaDavis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, MORE on her passing: https://t.co/sFTLpDvmjz pic.twitter.com/5xq0YJsJdI — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2017

Many colleagues and fans who have grown up watching her say they are in complete shock:



RIP Amanda Davis. Our dear colleague passed away minutes ago. She was surrounded by her family and friends.... https://t.co/msLgRF3jWH — Sharon Reed (@SharonReedCBS46) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 28, 2017

Our hearts @CBS46 are broken over the loss of our colleague and friend Amanda Davis. We pray for her family. — Tracye Hutchins (@TracyeHutchins) December 28, 2017

The world lost an amazing journalist and even more amazing woman. I’ll never forget @AmandaCBS46’s bright, beautiful smile that lit up the newsroom. Please keep her family in your prayers. https://t.co/ggiHu1mpBl — Natalie Rubino (@NatalieCBS46) December 28, 2017

In total and complete shock right now. Please pray for comfort and peace for Amanda's family. They've been through a lot & need our prayers. Please pray also for all of our @cbs46 family as we deal with the loss of our colleague & friend. Rest In Peace Amanda. ???? @AmandaCBS46 pic.twitter.com/GRLQKKew4C — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) December 28, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of @cbs46 Amanda Davis. Such a beautiful person, inside & out. My thoughts & prayers are w/ her loved ones. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 28, 2017

Wow. Just wow.



Amanda Davis has passed away. She is Atlanta news. A tremendous loss for her family, friends, and for all of Atlanta. https://t.co/lZ9zkhgkVQ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 28, 2017