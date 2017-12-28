Unknown number of suicide attackers leave 41 dead, at least 84 w - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Unknown number of suicide attackers leave 41 dead, at least 84 wounded in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):
 
3:40 p.m.
 
Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 41 people dead and 84 wounded.
 
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the center before carrying out an attack inside. They set off explosive devices in the basement of the building where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said.
 
Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the public health ministry, says the toll is at 41 killed and 84 wounded.
 
The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility.
 
The center is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.
 
___
 
3:20 p.m.
 
The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, in a statement on its Aamaq news agency, says it carried out the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center that killed at least 35 and wounded another 56.
 
The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the Thursday attack as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the center.
 
The claim reflects witness reports that one bomber sneaked into the center and exploded his device. Other explosions occurred outside the two-story building, which also houses the pro-Iranian Afghan Voice news agency.
 
Aamaq in its statement also claimed the center was funded by Iran and propagating Shiite beliefs.
 
___
 
1:20 p.m.
 
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has called the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in Kabul a "crime against humanity."
 
In a statement released by the presidential palace, Ghani says: "The terrorist have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural center."
 
He called them attacks as against Islam and "all human values."
 
___
 
1 p.m.
 
Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 35 people dead and 20 wounded.
 
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the center before storming it. They then set off explosive devices in the basement of the building where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said.
 
The center is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.
 
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed several brutal attacks on Shiites in recent months in Kabul.
 
___
 
9:53 a.m.
 
An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province.
 
Dawlat Abad District Gov. Mohammad Karim said Thursday the powerful mine killed six shepherd children Wednesday ages 10, 9 and 8.
 
No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.
 
Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TV news anchor dies while on way to stepfather's funeral

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:49 AM EST2017-12-28 12:49:42 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Amanda Davis, a morning news anchor for CBS 46 in Atlanta unexpectedly passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke. She was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on her way to Texas for the burial of her stepdad, who passed away earlier this month, when the medical emergency occurred and she was taken to the hospital. Her last tweet was a photo of flowers a friend of hers had given her after the passing of her stepdad.

  • Luke Bryan gets wife diaper wearing baby kangaroos for Christmas, honoring late niece

    KHQ.COM - What did you get your significant other for Christmas? What? Not a baby kangaroo? That's exactly what country music star, Luke Bryan got his wife Caroline for Christmas. Actually, he got her two baby kangaroos... so technically he got her a couple Joeys. The sweet moment was captured on video and posted to Luke Bryan's Instagram page.

  • Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police identified

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by Spokane Police early Tuesday morning as 36-year-old, Joshua P. Spottedhorse. Spottedhorse died from multiple gunshot wounds after Spokane Police responded to  an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd.

  • The worst reasons people called 9-1-1 in 2017

    KHQ.COM - Don't call 911 to complain about nail polish. Does that really need to be said? Well... apparently because that is just one of the reasons that made the list of 2017's top 10 reasons NOT to call 9-1-1. E-Comm 9-1-1 is British Columbia's largest emergency communications centre and they recently released the list of nuisance calls.

  • 4 injured when van crashes into downtown Seattle building

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say four people were sent to hospitals after a van left the street and hit a building in downtown Seattle. The accident happened just before noon Thursday and it appears the vehicle struck a Gap store. The conditions of the injured weren't known. The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area.

  • The Latest: Doug Jones says win is 'new chapter' for state

    (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama (all times local): 1:30 p.m. Senator-elect Doug Jones of Alabama says his victory marks a "new chapter for our state and the nation." Jones issued a statement Thursday after a state board officially declared him the winner of the Dec. 12 election. Jones said he is looking forward to "going to work for the people of Alabama."

