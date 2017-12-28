CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wisconsin police officers pull two people from burning vehicle

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Dramatic body cam footage from a Wisconsin police officer shows the moment two officers put their lives on the line to save people from a burning car.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol in Milwaukee the night after Christmas when they saw a car careen into a utility pole and catch on fire.



When they approached the vehicle it was flipped over. The two officers sprung into action pulling one of the victims away from the burning vehicle. They went back over to the car to save a second person from the burning vehicle. A third crash victim was located near the accident.

All three people were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word as to their condition.



Officers say the driver of the car was cited for reckless driving. Police say the 16 year old driver had a valid license and no criminal record.