Couple faces felony charges after using drone to deal illegal drugs

Couple faces felony charges after using drone to deal illegal drugsPosted: Updated:
TV news anchor dies while on way to stepfather's funeral
KHQ.COM - Amanda Davis, a morning news anchor for CBS 46 in Atlanta unexpectedly passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke. She was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on her way to Texas for the burial of her stepdad, who passed away earlier this month, when the medical emergency occurred and she was taken to the hospital. Her last tweet was a photo of flowers a friend of hers had given her after the passing of her stepdad.>>
Luke Bryan gets wife diaper wearing baby kangaroos for Christmas, honoring late niece
KHQ.COM - What did you get your significant other for Christmas? What? Not a baby kangaroo? That's exactly what country music star, Luke Bryan got his wife Caroline for Christmas. Actually, he got her two baby kangaroos... so technically he got her a couple Joeys. The sweet moment was captured on video and posted to Luke Bryan's Instagram page.>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by Spokane Police early Tuesday morning as 36-year-old, Joshua P. Spottedhorse. Spottedhorse died from multiple gunshot wounds after Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd.>>
Okanogan County woman accused of murdering husband
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 54-year-old Okanogan County woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say she shot her husband.>>
Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion
(AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.>>
4th person charged in teen forced labor case at egg farm
(AP) - Federal prosecutors say a fourth person is in custody and charged with taking part in a scheme to smuggle teens into the U.S. and force them to work at an Ohio egg farm. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Pablo Duran Ramirez was arrested Saturday by border patrol agents while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S.>>
The worst reasons people called 9-1-1 in 2017
KHQ.COM - Don't call 911 to complain about nail polish. Does that really need to be said? Well... apparently because that is just one of the reasons that made the list of 2017's top 10 reasons NOT to call 9-1-1. E-Comm 9-1-1 is British Columbia's largest emergency communications centre and they recently released the list of nuisance calls.>>
4 injured when van crashes into downtown Seattle building
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say four people were sent to hospitals after a van left the street and hit a building in downtown Seattle. The accident happened just before noon Thursday and it appears the vehicle struck a Gap store. The conditions of the injured weren't known. The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area.>>
The Latest: Doug Jones says win is 'new chapter' for state
(AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama (all times local): 1:30 p.m. Senator-elect Doug Jones of Alabama says his victory marks a "new chapter for our state and the nation." Jones issued a statement Thursday after a state board officially declared him the winner of the Dec. 12 election. Jones said he is looking forward to "going to work for the people of Alabama.">>
Woman allegedly ruins $300K worth of art on date with prominent lawyer
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.>>
Jewelry store promotion promised to refund customers if it snowed 6 inches Christmas Day
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Hundreds of people hoping to cash in on a jewelry store promotion that promised a refund if it snowed 6 inches on Christmas Day will have to wait for another year. Springer's Jewelers offered a refund of purchases made at its New Hampshire and Maine stores between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 if it snowed a half-foot in the Portsmouth area. A company that provided the official results found it snowed 4.3 inches on Christmas Day.>>
Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Spokane Police identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by Spokane Police early Tuesday morning as 36-year-old, Joshua P. Spottedhorse. Spottedhorse died from multiple gunshot wounds after Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd.>>
Study finds more pregnant women are using marijuana
KHQ.COM - According to a new Kaiser Permanente study, pregnant women are smoking more pot in recent years. The study looked at women in Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California healthcare system who self-reported marijuana use while pregnant between 2009 and 2016 and also underwent urine testing. The study found that between those years, marijuana use among pregnant women rose from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent.>>
Luke Bryan gets wife diaper wearing baby kangaroos for Christmas, honoring late niece
KHQ.COM - What did you get your significant other for Christmas? What? Not a baby kangaroo? That's exactly what country music star, Luke Bryan got his wife Caroline for Christmas. Actually, he got her two baby kangaroos... so technically he got her a couple Joeys. The sweet moment was captured on video and posted to Luke Bryan's Instagram page.>>
Couple faces felony charges after using drone to deal illegal drugs
KHQ.COM - A California couple is facing felony charges after police say they used a drone to deal illegal drugs. Benjamin Caldassarre and Ashley Carroll, were arrested last week following an undercover police investigation. Investigators were alerted earlier this month that the couple had been dealing drugs out of their Riverside residence.>>
