Couple faces felony charges after using drone to deal illegal drugs

KHQ.COM - A California couple is facing felony charges after police say they used a drone to deal illegal drugs.

Benjamin Caldassarre and Ashley Carroll, were arrested last week following an undercover police investigation. Investigators were alerted earlier this month that the couple had been dealing drugs out of their Riverside residence.

Narcotics detectives began surveillance and observed a drone fly out of the backyard of the property to a public parking area not far away where a package was dropped from the aerial vehicle.

Police and neighbors say this is a new step forward in drug dealing technology.

Along with three counts of possession of controlled substances for sale, the pair are charged with child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

