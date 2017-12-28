Luke Bryan gets wife diaper wearing baby kangaroos for Christmas, honoring late niece

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

What did you get your significant other for Christmas? What? Not a baby kangaroo?



That's exactly what country music star, Luke Bryan got his wife Caroline for Christmas. Actually, he got her two baby kangaroos... so technically he got her a couple Joeys. The sweet moment was captured on video and posted to Luke Bryan's Instagram page.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Later in the day Caroline posted an update on the kangaroos, announcing they had been named Margo and Todd. The photo shows the pair cozied up by the fire, wearing diapers.

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:26pm PST



There's actually a sweet meaning behind the unusual gift though. Luke Bryan's family has faced a number of tragedies but they always seem to find the light in such dark situations. In a tribute to their late niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, the couple started a barn filled with rescue animals that they now call "Brett's Barn."



The baby, known as Brett, passed away from health complications at just 7-months-old in early 2017. Baby Brett was the daughter of Caroline's brother, Bo and his wife Ellen Boyer.



Caroline revealed in an Instagram post on July 27th that they overhauled "one of your Uncle Luke's barns" on the family property and made it 'Brett's Barn.' "We still have a lot of work to do, but it's coming together!"