Jewelry store promotion promised to refund customers if it snowed 6 inches Christmas Day

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Hundreds of people hoping to cash in on a jewelry store promotion that promised a refund if it snowed 6 inches on Christmas Day will have to wait for another year.



Springer's Jewelers offered a refund of purchases made at its New Hampshire and Maine stores between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 if it snowed a half-foot in the Portsmouth area. A company that provided the official results found it snowed 4.3 inches on Christmas Day.



On its website , the store posted a link to the results and said "nobody was more excited than the Springer's team that our 11th year of Let It Snow might be the one."



All told, more than $900,000 was at stake. The business has insurance to cover the cost of the refunds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)