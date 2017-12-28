6 injured when van crashes into downtown Seattle building

UPDATE: According to Seattle Police the number of victims involved when a van crashed into a building in downtown Seattle has been updated to 6, including the driver..



UW Medicine officials tells us that of those transported to Harborview Medical Center, one patient is in critical condition and is currently in the operating room. The others are in serious condition.



This incident does not appear to be deliberate as the driver suffered a medical emergency.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say four people were sent to hospitals after a van left the street and hit a building in downtown Seattle.



The accident happened just before noon Thursday and it appears the vehicle struck a Gap store.



The conditions of the injured weren't known. The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area.



No other details were immediately available and police said they were investigating.

