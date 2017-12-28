City of Spokane announces plan for full city plow beginning Thur - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane announces plan for full city plow beginning Thursday evening

Posted:

KHQ.COM - In anticipation of heavy snowfall, the City of Spokane is announcing that it will initiate a Full-City Plow starting with the evening shift at 5:30 p.m. City crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets within the City. Under the City’s revamped snow response plan, a full-City plow should take about three days to complete unless there is additional snowfall.

Today crews will continue to plow, deice and sand arterials and hills to address conditions. Plows are expected to begin work in residential areas by Friday morning, working first in residential hill routes and then other routes. The order of the residential routes will be posted to the City’s web site; this page also includes the City’s plow map, which will be updated with the progress of plows once the full-City plow gets under way. The City’s residential plow route map shows the routes.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Berms are likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street. The parking restrictions are intended to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.

Crews generally will leave berms at the end of driveways in the residential areas. Seven pieces of equipment have been outfitted with gates that are intended to reduce driveway berms as part of a pilot project. That equipment is being rotated around the City throughout the winter.

Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks. Snow also may be pushed to center medians in some cases. Plowing in the downtown has not yet been scheduled.

The City asks that citizens clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks with a goal of removing snow by 9 a.m. after the end of snowfall. Please assist your neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.  Seniors or disabled individuals can call 3-1-1 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.

Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, but back into your yard.  Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better, and consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.

When driving in these wintry conditions, the City is asking motorists to slow down, be patient, and drive according to the conditions.  Don't follow plows closely, and please do not try to pass plow trucks; it is very dangerous.

During the full-City plow, 3-1-1 customer service staff will be available via phone to answer citizen’s questions on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to their regular weekday hours.

