Spokane County road crews plowing all districts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Since early this week, Spokane County crews have been working in all four road districts to keep emergency routes and arterials clear – and to also apply de-icer in advance of the current storm system. As snow continues to accumulate, crews will return to clear the county’s priority level one roads. Crews are also on stand-by to work extended shifts and this weekend depending on conditions.

During the winter months, Spokane County’s Public Works Department uses 35 graders, 25 sander/plow trucks, and 4 liquid de-icer trucks to clear roads in both urban and rural areas. When a snow event occurs, crews in all four districts are mobilized using a priority system: 1. Major arterials, 2. Secondary arterials, 3. Residential areas (hillsides first, followed by flat terrain).

The public can help by remembering two important safety tips:

Snow removal equipment is dangerous – motorists should stay 50 feet back.

NEVER pass snow removal equipment on the right side.

During a significant snow event, you can check the progress of county crews at www.spokanecounty.org/publicworks and click the button labeled “Snow Plow Activity Map”.