No injuries after train hits semitrailer stuck on tracks

(AP) - The driver of a semitrailer that got stuck in the snow at a western Montana railroad crossing was able to get out of the truck before it was struck by a freight train.



Frenchtown Rural Fire spokesman Mel Holtz says the semi got stuck at a crossing in Frenchtown at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.



The semi was pushed about 25 feet (about 8 meters) into a Montana Rail Link maintenance building, which was damaged.



Two crossings were closed for about three hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

12/28/2017 1:10:16 PM (GMT -8:00)