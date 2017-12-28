Wildlife officials kill mountain lion that attacked pet dog

(AP) - Wildlife officials have killed a mountain lion in eastern Idaho after it killed a dog near Pocatello.



The Idaho State Journal reports a woman found her dog apparently mauled by a mountain lion Wednesday morning



Southeast Regional Fish and Game office Regional Supervisor Mark Gamblin says wildlife officers confirmed the attack.



Regional Conservation Officer Scott Wright says the dog was medium sized and possibly part boxer.



Wright believes the adult male lion may have come closer town looking for easy prey it had a severe neck injury.



Officers located the lion and determined that it should be put down since it was already mortally injured and for public safety reasons.



