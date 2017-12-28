7 horses euthanized after herpes outbreak in Woodinville

(AP) - A state veterinarian says seven horses have been euthanized after contracting a form of equine herpes at an equestrian center in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville.



The Seattle Times reports state veterinarian Brian Joseph says the outbreak at Gold Creek Equestrian Center was reported Dec. 13.



Joseph says the equestrian center has been placed under quarantine and nearby horse ranches are on voluntary quarantine.



The herpes virus known as EHV-1 affects the central nervous system.



Joseph says there is no vaccine or cure, but some horses who contract the virus recover while older or more susceptible animals may not fare as well.



The virus cannot be contracted by humans and can be spread through an animal's eye and nose secretions.



Joseph says the owners of Gold Creek have worked vigorously to contain the virus.



The owners couldn't be reached for comment.



___



Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2017 8:22:40 AM (GMT -8:00)